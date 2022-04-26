Lineup announced for Wilmington Ladybug Festival in May

The lineup for the Ladybug Music Festival on May 20 in Wilmington is set.

It’s the first of two Ladybug Festivals that Gable Music Ventures is producing this year.

And the organization's CEO Gayle Dillman says those attending can once again expect a diverse line-up of 100-percent female-fronted acts,

“We try to hit on as many genres of music as we can. And I think we pretty much touch on everything," said Dillman. "Not so much in the really hard metal side of it. We do have a lot of rock bands coming in, so we’re excited about some of that alternative indie music, we’ve some hip-hop, we’ve got a lot of singer-songwriters and some jazz.”

Dillman and Gable Music Ventures have run the Ladybug Music Festivals since they launched in 2012.

“We had started doing pop-up venues down on the lower Market Street block. And 12 years ago, there wasn’t anything going on down there. So we as a company - Gable Music Ventures - started to do little bits of music down there. And as a thank-you for what we were doing - Mike and Debbie Schwartz who are the property owners down there - said “hey, throw a party for us," Dillman said.

The second Ladybug Music Festival is July 30 in Milford.

Dillman says both festivals remain 100% female-fronted this year.