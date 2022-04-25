Work on next phase of Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail starts in May

Work on the newest section of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail starts next month.

When completed, the entire 17 mile trail will run from Lewes to Georgetown.

Delaware’s Department of Transportation has been working on it in phases and community relations director C.R. McLeod says Phase 7 is expected to start in May,

“We are just about halfway done with the entire scope of this project, which will be the longest in the State,: said McLeod. "We are slowly but surely making progress and chipping away at these sections of trail. And we’re really excited to get started with our 7th phase of construction this spring.

McLeod notes this section is 1.3 miles long, running from Cool Spring Road along Route 9 - to the Hudson-Fisher Road intersection.

It will follow the rail bed of the former Delaware Coast Line Railroad

This latest phase should be completed in August.

Ultimately, the entire $1.18 million project will run from Lewes to Georgetown. It will include access to the Junction & Breakwater Trail from Lewes to Rehoboth Beach and from the City of Lewes into Cape Henlopen State Park.