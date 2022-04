Voters in Milford have re-elected incumbent councilman Mike Boyle to his Ward I seat.

Boyle received 99 votes in Saturday’s election. His challenger Linda Bretzer garnered 20 votes.

Boyle will serve another two years on the Council and be officially sworn in on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Mayor Archie Campbell and Council members Andy Fulton, Brian Baer and Katrina Wilson all ran unopposed and will also be sworn in on May 2, 2022.