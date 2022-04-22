Delaware public health official acquitted of misconduct charges

A state public health official and former state legislator is acquitted of charges of misconduct and falsifying business records.

The Associated Press reports that Rebecca Walker was found not guilty Thursday following a bench trial.

Photo from BallotPedia / Photo from BallotPedia

Walker is currently Director of Nursing in Delaware’s Division of Public Health. She was State Rep. from 2011 to 2015 in a southern New Castle County district.

Walker was accused of submitting falsified records regarding employee alcohol and drug testing during a five year period while she served as deputy director at the state Division of Forensic Science.

She was placed on paid administrative leave from her nursing post in April 2021 following an indictment.

Despite the indictment, the AP reports that Walker was allowed to return to work less than three weeks later.

Walker faced up to three years in prison if she was convicted.

