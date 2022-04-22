Delaware Marathon returns this weekend

The Delaware Marathon Running Festival is back on the streets of Wilmington this year after a scaled down version in 2021 due to the pandemic.

This year’s marathon field is the largest in the event’s history with more than 600 runners from 39 states participating.

The Delaware Marathon event director Lee Corrigan says that's a boost for area businesses.

“Because those people are staying in hotels, those people are dining out at the restaurants,” explained Corrigan. “And the course of the quest with all these events is they come to Wilmington, have a great time once, and then ‘by the way when we’re coming back this way we’re going to stay in Wilmington because we had a great experience.’”

The marathon takes place Sunday, April 24 - along with a Half Marathon and 10 and 5K races. The races are set to begin at 7am.

Corrigan says the course will feature both scenic and historical sites in the city.

Delaware Marathon Running Festival /

“When we build our course, what we try to do is highlight all the great places in Wilmington, and we do,” said Corrigan.

All races will finish at Tubman Garrett Park along the Christiana River, but the courses will wind through Downtown Wilmington, the Jack Markell Trail, and Rockford Park.

Online registration for the event is still open until April 22, 2022 at 11:59pm.

And with runners still signing up, this year’s event set a record for the participation in all of the races.

In-person registration will be available at the event if space remains.

More information can be found at delawaremarathon.org.

