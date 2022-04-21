© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Milford residents head to polls Saturday for one council race

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Milford residents head to the polls Saturday to choose a Ward 1 City Council member.

Incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Mike Boyle faces a challenge from Linda Bretzer in Saturday’s election.

Bretzer told the Wilmington News Journal that Milford’s biggest issue is infrastructure.

Boyle has been on council for four years. If re-elected, he says he will continue to serve his constituents to the best of his ability

This race is the only race on the ballot. Mayor Archie Campbell and council members Andrew Fulton, Brian Baer and Katrina Wilson are all unopposed.

The Public Works Department is the polling place for Saturday’s election. Residents can vote from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

