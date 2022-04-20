President Biden to give spring Commencement address at University of Delaware

President Joe Biden will be visiting his alma mater - the University of Delaware - next month.

UD announced Tuesday that that Biden will deliver the spring Commencement address on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Delaware Stadium on the University’s Newark campus.

University officials say the ceremony is open only to graduating students and their guests.

President Biden graduated from UD in 1965 with with a Bachelor of Arts degree, double majoring in history and political science.