Child advocates needed in Delaware

Volunteer child advocates are needed in Delaware. And the State wants First State residents to get involved.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program of the Office of the Child Advocate has expanded its efforts to help abused and neglected children in the First State.

CASA recruitment coordinator LaTysse Mckinzie-Mack says the program is seeking qualified adults to serve as CASA volunteers to specifically help and advocate for children who are in foster care.

“Once a child enters the foster care system, our office then receives a phone call and we try to find a volunteer advocate for them - to not only advocate for them in the courtroom but also in the community," Mckinzie-Mack said.

Mckinzie-Mack adds the volunteers may work with a child in the classroom to make sure they are getting the education they deserve, and they also make sure the child gets proper medical attention to thrive and be healthy.

Mckinzie-Mack says more volunteers are also needed because the number of abused and neglected children in the First State is rising.

“So coming out of the pandemic the numbers rose dramatically, because during the pandemic when children were not in school, they were able to be seen by teachers and counselors - who are normally the main people making the hotline calls for suspected neglect and abuse,” Mckinzie-Mack said.

Mckinzie-Mack says there were a total of 22,485 total hotline reports to the Division of Family Services in 2021.

She notes that trained CASA volunteers conduct independent investigations into a child’s life and then provide that information, along with recommendations to the judge.

Mckinzie-Mack says volunteers also work with attorneys, social workers and family members to attain a safe and permanent home for the child they’re assigned to.

Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer must be at least 21-years-old to sign up for a training class and willing to donate at least one year of your time to the program.