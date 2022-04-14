Fort Miles bringing back Delaware Defense Day

Delaware Defense Day returns to Fort Miles in Cape Henlopen State Park.

Delaware Defense Day organizers plan a larger event this year, since it was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Fort Miles Museum interpretive programs manager Tyler Dreiblatt says it's a chance for people to reconnect the site’s history, “It’s our yearly open house and living history event at Fort Miles. And the goal is really to highlight and celebrate people who have defended Delaware in the past, such as all the soldiers that were stationed there and also people who continue to serve and defend the State - like our partners at the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.”

Dreiblatt says their reenactors will return this year to offer the living history element and a pair of World War II-era M18 tank destroyers will be on display.

He says the event is an effort to build awareness about Fort Miles, “And this was a Fort built during the 1940’s, really to defend the East Coast of the United States from Nazi German ships. And luckily we were never attacked. But Fort Miles existed all the way up to the Cold War - doing a lot of research into Fleet Defense missiles, listening for Soviet submarines - so we really got a lot of use out of it, even though it never served its original purpose.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Miles at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

