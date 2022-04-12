New Castle County plans to honor those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic

New Castle County is planning a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,300 New Castle County residents have died from COVID-19, and the county wishes to honor them.

Carey Lockman Corbin is a Community Service Coordinator with New Castle County. She says that it is important to recognize the toll that the pandemic has taken.

“We just felt that it was important to take a moment, even though we’re still experiencing the pandemic, to take a pause and to recognize the people who have been lost,” said Corbin. “So, to do that, we are doing a memorial flag garden at Glasgow Park, and also we are creating a photo memorial that will be on display through the Fall.”

A memorial ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Glasgow Park Bank Barn, and will feature speeches from local dignitaries and faith leaders, music, and information about local support resources.

Corbin also says the community is invited to participate in the creation of the memorial flag garden - as well as photo displays of their loved ones.

“You can submit a photograph, and we have a special email, and that will be used to create the memorial display which is going to be on display in the Bank Barn at Glasgow Park,” said Corbin. “And it will be open on Thursdays during our Farmer’s Market for people to come in and view the memorial.”

The Glasgow Park Farmers Market opens on May 5th, and runs from 3-7pm every Thursday.

Residents can share a photo of their loved one to be included in the photo display by emailing covid19memorial@newcastlede.gov .

They can also create a memorial flag for display in the memorial flag garden, which can be created and submitted at 19 locations across New Castle County, including public libraries and government centers.