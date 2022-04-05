Fred Sears honored with Josiah Marvel Cup

Delaware native Fred Sears is this year’s Josiah Marvel Cup recipient, honored Monday night at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 185th annual dinner.

The Marvel Cup recognizes a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community, or society.

Sears spent nearly 40 years in the banking industry while taking time to serve as Wilmington’s finance director and economic development director - as well as director of the Port of Wilmington.

Sears also served on the Wilmington City Council from 1976 through 1984 and was part of transition teams for Mayor Jim Sills, Gov. Ruth Ann Minner and then New Castle County Executive Chris Coons.

Sears was also president and CEO of the Delaware Community Foundation from 2002 until his retirement in 2015.