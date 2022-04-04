Women's FEST comes to Rehoboth Beach this week

Rehoboth Beach welcomes back CAMP Rehoboth’s Women’s Fest this week.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 22nd edition of the Women’s Fest kicks-off Thursday.

Women’s Fest chair Lisa Soens explains why bringing this event back is so important to the LGBTQ community, “

It’s a place where everyone is welcome. CAMP Rehoboth is a community where we try to be diversified and allow all sorts of different activities that go on there. And we’d love to have different personalities. And Women’s Fest - from the artists to the speakers to entertainment - we welcome everybody.”

Among the highlights is a Friday art talk by lesbian activist, historian, artist and writer Liz Bradbury at the Atlantic Sands Hotel.

Saturday at noon, State Senator Marie Pinkney offers the keynote address.

“I really want to put a focus and an emphasis on the importance of community - particularly the importance of community for other groups of individuals," said Pinkney. "I think one of the things that helps us to deal with some of the discrimination that we see, some of the loss of family relationships that we face - is the community of one another, particularly for lack and Brown women.”

State Sen. Pinkney became the first African LGBTQ person elected to the Delaware Senate in 2020.

Gov. Carney’s director of Statewide Equity Initiatives Saundra Ross Johnson will join a panel discussion Saturday afternoon.

And the event also includes a concert by country and pop singer and songwriter Chely Wright.

Women’s Fest runs through Sunday in Rehoboth Beach.

You can get the full schedule of events here.

