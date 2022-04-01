DART’s newest Park and Ride opens next week

DART’s new Park & Ride in the growing Middletown area opens Wednesday April 6th.

The North Middletown Park & Ride is located near the U.S. Route 301 North Middletown Interchange, and was part of DelDOTs U.S. 301 construction project.

The $2.5 million facility features an array of amenities, including 200 parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, and bicycle racks - along with an enclosed shelter with phone chargers, benches and lighting, and an updated real-time arrival board.

DART spokesperson Julie Theyerl says it’s a great location.

The Route 37 runs between Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Middletown, and Wilmington is among those stopping at this Park and Ride.

“The other route is the 302, and this route travels between Dover and Newark with a stop in Middletown,” Theyerl explained. “So whether people need to go up to Newark to the transit center, they can then connect there to go to the Septa rail station. Or, they can go south to Dover to the Dover transit center and connect with all the local bus routes in that area.”

She adds the opening of this park and ride is well-timed.

“With the high cost of gas it’s much more economical to ride the bus,” she explained. “A rider can buy a one-way fare for $2, $4 for a daily pass. If it’s a commuter who rides 5 days a week, the 7-day pass is a great deal at $16. And for someone who rides more frequently, and even on the weekends, a 30-day pass is $60.”

Ridesharing from the Park & Ride is also an option, with free parking allowing guests to carpool from that location.

DART continues to require passengers to wear masks on its buses, and daily cleanings of both buses and transit centers across the state remain part of their pandemic protocols.

