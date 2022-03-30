© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

High fuel costs force CMLF to add surcharge for cars

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
Using the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will cost a bit more starting Friday.

Delaware River and Bay Authority officials say a $2 surcharge per car goes into effect April 1, 2022. There will be no separate fuel surcharge for passengers.

Ferry officials say the surcharge is expected to mitigate some of the cost of rising fuel prices. They note it is not permanent and will be evaluated each month.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to have a fuel surcharge become effective when the price the Authority pays for marine diesel fuel exceeds its budgeted price.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele