High fuel costs force CMLF to add surcharge for cars

Using the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will cost a bit more starting Friday.

Delaware River and Bay Authority officials say a $2 surcharge per car goes into effect April 1, 2022. There will be no separate fuel surcharge for passengers.

Ferry officials say the surcharge is expected to mitigate some of the cost of rising fuel prices. They note it is not permanent and will be evaluated each month.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to have a fuel surcharge become effective when the price the Authority pays for marine diesel fuel exceeds its budgeted price.