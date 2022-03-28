Council on Development Finance approves eight Site Readiness Fund projects

Eight Site Readiness Fund project applications are moving forward in Delaware.

The Council on Development Finance approved the projects totaling $6.2 million, with three each in New Castle County and Kent County and two in Sussex County.

Three more applications requesting a total of $3 million will be considered next month. The fund has $10 million allotted for this year.

The Site Readiness Fund provides grants, loans, or other economic assistance to businesses or local governments investing in constructing, renovating or improving commercial and industrial sites.

Jessica Welch is with the Delaware Division of Small Business.

"The idea is that if we can provide funding to help get these sites renovated or up and running businesses who are looking to relocate to Delaware will be more likely to do so because we have these sites ready to go, or businesses that are already in the state that need to expand they'll also have an opportunity to use one of these sites because it's already ready to go and ready to be built upon for their project."

Welch says the goal is to make sure projects are spread out throughout the state.

"We held webinars. We reached out to all three counties, their economic development offices, in case they knew of projects that needed some funding. So that was really important to us to be able to create jobs from Claymont down to Frankford."

Projects approved include:

