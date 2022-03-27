Kent County officials reflect on projects

Kent County officials take a day to reflect on current projects and plan for future initiatives.

All six Kent County Departments participated in the Winter Retreat earlier this month.

And Kent County Levy Court president Terry Pepper says there are numerous on-going projects in the county, “The things that the community will see involve the emergency operations - Kent County Paramedics for example. The one big project that we’re just about to finish up on is a new paramedic station - west of Dover on Route 8, which will be of great benefit and get our paramedics to people on the western side of the county.”

Pepper says those underserved areas include Hartly, Marydel and the west side of Dover.

He adds that the Public Works Department is also working on a plant-wide power generator project at the Kent County Regional Resource Recovery Facility. That’s slated for completion in August.

And Kent County’s Property Reassessment Project continues. It began in October 2021 and so far, 13,393 parcels have been completed.

Kent County agreed to reassess all property as part of the settlement of the education funding lawsuit brought by civil rights advocates.

Meantime, Western Kent County could see a Rails to Trails project in the future.

There is a 10 mile abandoned rail line known as the DE/MD Railroad that runs from Smyrna to Easton, Maryland.

“We are looking into - if we can - taking over that rail line and making it into a biking, hiking walking path that could take you into Maryland," Pepper said. "And along the way, you would be able to stop in Clayton, Smrna, Kenton, Hartly, Marydel and eat lunch or what have you.”

The Levy Court Commissioners, the County Administrator and Department heads discussed the idea at their recent Winter Retreat.

Pepper says converting the old line would offer Kent County residents additional outdoor recreation.

Preliminary talks are underway with the line's owner - the Maryland Dept. of Transportation - to see if it would give it away or sell it for a nominal fee.

Pepper notes that many times the tracks on these old rail lines are already gone, leaving the County to clean up undergrowth and install a surface for runners, bikers and hikers.