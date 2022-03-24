Street in front of Warner Elementary & library to be renamed in honor of Principal Newton

The City of Wilmington and the Red Clay Consolidated School District plan to honor Warner Elementary School principal Terrance Newton - who died this week following a motorcycle accident.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green announced Wednesday that the city will rename a portion of West 18th Street in front of the school - Dr. Terrance Newton Way.

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Dr. Terrance Newton

The Red Clay District also plans to dedicate the Warner School library in Newton’s honor.

The 47 year-old Newton was riding his motorcycle on Old Baltimore Pike in Bear last Friday night when Delaware State Police say he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided with a concrete median.

Police say Newton was wearing a helmet, but he was ejected from the bike. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with a severe head injury. He died Monday.

Services for Newton are scheduled for early April.

