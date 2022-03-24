© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Street in front of Warner Elementary & library to be renamed in honor of Principal Newton

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 24, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
Warner Elementary school Wilmington
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
Warner Elementary School in Wilmington is among the schools that would be managed by the Wilmington Learning Collaborative

The City of Wilmington and the Red Clay Consolidated School District plan to honor Warner Elementary School principal Terrance Newton - who died this week following a motorcycle accident.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green announced Wednesday that the city will rename a portion of West 18th Street in front of the school - Dr. Terrance Newton Way.

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Dr. Terrance Newton.jpg
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Dr. Terrance Newton

The Red Clay District also plans to dedicate the Warner School library in Newton’s honor.

The 47 year-old Newton was riding his motorcycle on Old Baltimore Pike in Bear last Friday night when Delaware State Police say he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided with a concrete median.

Police say Newton was wearing a helmet, but he was ejected from the bike. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with a severe head injury. He died Monday.

Services for Newton are scheduled for early April.

