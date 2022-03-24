Rehoboth Beach adopts budget; names interim city manager

Rehoboth Beach has adopted a budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

The $30.1 million budget adopted by the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners is a 9% increase over the current year’s spending plan.

Sharon Lynn is Rehoboth’s city manager and says, “The operating budget - the budget that covers all the operating expenses and revenue for the City - makes up about $24 million. And the capital outlay budget is $6,5 million. The capital outlay budget is a five-year capital plan that outlines the needs of the City for capital projects.”

Lynn says the capital project includes mostly equipment and infrastructure services.

She notes that while that capital outlay budget is quite “hefty,” it encompasses the work projected to be needed for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts April 1, 2022.

The new Rehoboth budget also reflects a new three-year agreement with the police union that calls for a 3% raise this year and 2.5% raises - each - for the next two years.

Evan Miller

“There is a - up to a 3% increase for non-uniformed employees," Lynn said. "The uniformed employees - or the police officers - have a collective bargaining agreement. We were able to settle that agreement just a few weeks ago and they have a three-year contract - with a 3% increase the first year.”

Lynn is leaving the city manager post, effective May 6, 2022.

Evan Miller will serve as interim city manager starting April 1,2022.

The city has hired a firm to lead its search for a new city manager and the budget also funds creation of an assistant city manager position.

Miller has worked for the City of Rehoboth Beach for the past five years, most recently as projects coordinator. He was responsible for supervising the parking department, leading development of the City’s annual budget, serving as grants administrator and managing several high-level capital improvement projects.

