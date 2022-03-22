Warner Elementary principal passes away following motorcycle accident

The principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington has died after a tragic motorcycle crash last week.

The Red Clay Consolidated School District announced Terrance Newton’s passing on its website Monday night.

Red Clay superintendent Dorrell Green says the 47 year-old Newton was an inspirational leader who served as Warner’s principal since July 2019.

Newton was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Old Baltimore Pike in Bear last Friday night when Delaware State Police say he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided with a concrete median.

Police say Newton was wearing a helmet, but he was ejected from the bik. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with a severe head injury.

Green says Warner will have Red Clay crisis support available for students starting Tuesday for anyone who would like to speak to someone.

Senator Chris Coons released a statement after he learned of Newton's death:.

“Terrance was a pillar of our community taken too soon. His absence will be felt not just in Red Clay School District, but everywhere across our state where Delawareans young and old sought his counsel and relied on his inspiration and encouragement," said Coons. "His passing leaves a hole in the fabric of Wilmington that we all must try to fill by following his example of daily service and heartfelt action.”

Gov. John Carney called the death "heart-wrenching."

"Dr. Newton was everything a school leader should be, and more," said Carney. "He was selfless, dedicated, enthusiastic and cared so deeply about his students and staff. That was clear every time you walked in the front doors of Warner Elementary."