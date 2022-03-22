Delaware Memorial Bridge preps for year-long overhaul project

Officials have announced details of the upcoming $71 million construction project overhauling parts of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Starting in September, two lanes heading northbound into New Jersey will close to begin the three-phase project to overhaul the 50-year-old bridge deck.

Jim Salmon, with Delaware River and Bay Authority, says the project will require continuous lane closures.

“The two left lanes will be open to traffic throughout the rush hour periods. At night, there will be periodic closures of the third lane to allow for concrete pours to occur in the closed lanes,” Salmon said.

Though he notes travelers should expect delays headed into New Jersey, a new traffic pattern will be opened to try and ease congestion.

“This bypass lane will divert traffic to the exterior lane of the Delaware-bound structure and will accommodate traffic bound for the New Jersey Turnpike only,” Salmon said.

The project will replace parts of the northbound bridge deck which was built in 1951.

Construction is expected to take more than a year to complete, but will be paused both during winter months and at the height of summer travel.

Salmon says his office will hold virtual town halls this summer to update people on how the construction will impact traffic.