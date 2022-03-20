© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

FY2023 budget passed by Dewey Beach Commissioners

By Kelli Steele
Published March 20, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
The Dewey Beach Commissioners have approved a budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Dewey’s latest overall spending package is $4.4 million.

“Our year to date ends in March (March 31)," said Mayor Bill Stevens. "And we increased budgeted revenue from $3.7 million to roughly $4.3 million. A lot of that had to do with an estimated $500,000 increase in hotel and accommodation tax, as well as about $110,000 in building permits and $150,000 in parking fees.”

Mayor says Dewey experienced the best financial year it has ever seen, "As of the end of February - which is eleven twelfths of our fiscal year, we had a total revenue of $5.6 million compared to a $3.5 million budget. So from a revenue perspective, we’re $2.1 million ahead of budget and from an operating expense - we were dead on in terms of what we spent year over year.” 

Stevens notes that the $2.1 million went right into the resort's cash account.

Stevens also cited projected revenues of $719,800 and expenses at $606,942.

He says another big part of the new budget was increasing staff salaries for full-time workers.

Stevens said a salary analysis showed Dewey salaries at 86% of full time staff in neighboring resorts. He and the Commissioners voted unanimously to bump up the pay to 95%.

The new budget takes effect April 1, 2022.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
