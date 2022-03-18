Avian influenza detected on Kent County farm

Another case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza is found on a Delaware farm - this time in Kent County.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture says federal laboratory testing confirms avian influenza in a broiler farm in Kent County.

This latest case follows avian influenza reported on two New Castle County farms this month and last month.

The Ag Department says surveillance sampling and testing by state and federal agencies have been expanded to protect the region’s poultry industry

State officials quarantined the farm and birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Ag officials say birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that can spread quickly through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment and clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The Ag Department says backyard flock owners who notice any of the signs of avian flu in their flock should contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline 698-4507.