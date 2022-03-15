© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Delaware organizations awarded millions to end homelessness

Delaware Public Media | By Rebecca Baer
Published March 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Dozens of projects that address homelessness in Delaware are getting a boost with the help of new federal funding.

Delaware’s Congressional Delegation announced that 31 programs and projects will receive $8.9 million.

The money comes from the Continuum of Care Competition Awards. The grant program supports efforts to help individuals and families move into permanent housing and access support services.

The projects also aim to reduce criminalization of homelessness, improve system performance and address racial disparities.

According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s latest numbers, nearly 1200 people experienced homelessness in Delaware on any given day, many of them veterans, young adults and families.

