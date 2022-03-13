Univ. of Delaware earns spot in NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The University of Delaware is sending another team to the NCAA tournament.

The UD women’s basketball team punched its tourney ticket Sunday, defeating Drexel 63-59 in the CAA championship game at Drexel.

They join the men’s hoop team in heading to the NCAA tournament – marking the first time in school history both basketball teams reached their respective tourneys in the same season.

CAA Player of the Year MVP Jasmine Dickey carried the Blue Hens to victory Sunday, posting 27 points and 18 rebounds in their CAA Championship win.

Delaware’s women are headed to the NCAA tourney for the fifth time in team history and first time since 2013.

They’ll learn who and where they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament when brackets are unveiled at 8 p.m. Sunday night.