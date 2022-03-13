Amazon selects Wilmington Univ. for employee education effort

Amazon recently selected Wilmington University as a partner for its Career Choice program.

Amazon’s Career Choice program provides full tuition to employees to learn new skills so they can move up the ladder at Amazon or at another company.

And Wilmington Univ. vice president of enrollment management Eileen Donnelly says the school offers many options to those who participate.

“Amazon employees will have access to over 150 undergraduate certificates and full academic programs," she said. "And Wilmington University is really uniquely qualified to partner and educate these employees as students.”

Donnelly says Wilmington University is also providing Amazon Career Choice employees streamlined admissions and waiving its application fee.

“We have a lot of experience working with corporate partners to understand the needs of their employees," Donnelly said. "And we have corporate partners regionally and nationally and we’ve listened to what our partners and their employees need.”

Donnelly adds that the undergraduate and graduate degree programs can be taken either online or at WilmU’s various locations in Delaware and New Jersey.

In the U.S., Amazon is investing $1.2-billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 in an effort to move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.