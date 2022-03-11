Delaware organizations team up to donate supplies to Ukraine

Donate Delaware and the Medical Society of Delaware are providing essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment to the people of Ukraine.

This includes over 100,000 personal protective items, such as masks, face shields, and hand sanitizers.

While the turnaround for this donation had to happen quickly, the experience of the organizations made it possible for it to run smoothly.

Donate Delaware has been providing protective gear to Delawareans since the pandemic initially hit the First State in March 2020.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media Gloves are among the personal protective gear Donate Delaware is helping send to Ukraine

The group’s CEO Bob Andrezewski says the Medical Society of Delaware reached out to see if they could do the same for Ukraine.

“This situation in Ukraine was a natural for us because we had supplies, they needed supplies, and so we made a little turn, joined hands with the Medical Association, and now are being able to help them, just as we were able to help Delawareans for the past two years,” explained Andrezewski.

Dr. Kirill Alekseyev is Medical Director at Post Acute Medical Hospital in Dover.

The Odessa, Ukraine native has been essential to the effort to donate supplies to places like his hometown - currently under assault by the Russian Army.

“To be able to help them in a time of need I think is most important. It’s not what could be done after it’s over, it’s what could be done right now,” Alekseyev emphasized. “Right now, you know there’s missiles and explosions. There in the dungeons, they need masks to be able to cover from the debris, and medical supplies. Really just essential survival things, you know that we all need every day but we all take for granted.”

He says he’s doing as much as he can in Delaware, but hopes to eventually travel to Ukraine to help on the field.

For Delawareans hoping to make a monetary or supply donation, visit Donate Delaware's website.

