Delaware Headlines

Middletown man sentenced for hurling Molotov Cocktail at Newark Planned Parenthood

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST
Video surveillance captured Middletown man standing on the front porch of the building and spray-painting the phrase “Deus Vult” – Latin for “God Wills” – in red letters in January 2020.

A Middletown man is sentenced in federal court for crimes associated with fire-bombing a Newark Planned Parenthood facility in January 2020.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark handed 20-year-old Samuel Gulick of Middletown a 26 month prison sentence Wednesday followed by three years of supervised release.

The sentence will include a structured mental-health treatment plan in a controlled environment.

According to court documents and statements made in court, video surveillance captured Gulick spray-painting graffiti at the Planned Parenthood on the morning of January 3rd, 2020, then throwing a molotov cocktail at the front window.

The fire caused by the explosive only burned for about a minute, but damaged the front window and porch of the building.

Gulick was arrested the next day.

The sentence was a joint request from the parties involved. It is based on a threat assessment performed by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele