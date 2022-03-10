Middletown man sentenced for hurling Molotov Cocktail at Newark Planned Parenthood

A Middletown man is sentenced in federal court for crimes associated with fire-bombing a Newark Planned Parenthood facility in January 2020.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark handed 20-year-old Samuel Gulick of Middletown a 26 month prison sentence Wednesday followed by three years of supervised release.

The sentence will include a structured mental-health treatment plan in a controlled environment.

According to court documents and statements made in court, video surveillance captured Gulick spray-painting graffiti at the Planned Parenthood on the morning of January 3rd, 2020, then throwing a molotov cocktail at the front window.

The fire caused by the explosive only burned for about a minute, but damaged the front window and porch of the building.

Gulick was arrested the next day.

The sentence was a joint request from the parties involved. It is based on a threat assessment performed by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

