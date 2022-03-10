Billboards along I-95 in Wilmington call out antisemitism

If you drive along I-95 in Wilmington, you may notice three billboards calling out antisemitism.

The Department of Justice reports that hate crimes rose 40% in Delaware from 2020 to 2021, and many target the state’s Jewish community.

The Siegel Jewish Community Center in North Wilmington received multiple emailed bomb threats in November 2018 as well as five bomb threats in 2019 and another in February 2020.

To address the issue, the New Jersey-based nonprofit JewBelong is expanding its awareness campaign to the First State with a series of billboards.

“So in Delaware we have three different creatives," said JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman. "One says “It has only been 75 years since the gas chambers. So, no, a billboard calling out Jew hate isn’t an overreaction.” Another one says “You didn’t like it when we didn’t defend ourselves. And you don’t like it when we do. Doesn’t leave much wiggle room.”

Gottesman notes that the third billboard states - “Does your church need armed guards? Cause our synagogue does.”

She says the billboards are bold and are designed to be “in your face.”

Gottesman notes the the billboards fit in perfectly into current discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion. reminding people not to leave the Jewish population.

The billboards will be in place until April 24, 2022.