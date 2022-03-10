Another case of Avian Flu detected on a New Castle County farm

Two additional cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza are found locally, including one on another Delaware farm.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture says federal laboratory testing confirms avian influenza in a pullet operation in New Castle County.

This latest case follows the finding of avian influenza on another farm in New Castle County last month.

The Ag Department says federal and state partners are expanding their surveillance sampling and testing regimen to better protect the poultry industry on the Delmarva Peninsula.

State officials quarantined the infected premise and birds on the property are being - depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Ag officials say birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that can spread quickly through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment and clothing and shoes of caretakers.

This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, along with some wild bird species such as ducks, geese, shorebirds and raptors.