Report finds women pay more than men for car insurance

A new report shows women pay more for auto insurance.

The Gender Disparities in Auto Insurance Pricing report from the Consumer Federation of America indicates women in the First State pay up to 21% more for auto insurance - depending on what company they use.

Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro calls that alarming and disturbing, “We released this report and we have the support of somewhere in the area of about 20 legislators now. Quite frankly it comes down to a matter of fairness. And when I learned of the resort and we did our research, I felt compelled to work with our friends in the General Assembly to pass this bill to stop this practice.”

Navarro says legislation to remove sex, gender and gender identity from the personal auto insurance rating process was filed last week with State Senator Kyle Evans Gay as the prime sponsor.

Navarro says the bill would make the practice of charging women more - illegal, “The premise of the bill is just to level the playing field. And I haven’t heard a single argument from any other person, whether industry or some of the trade groups that represent the industry - that this is okay.”

The report shows women in the First State pay 21% more for car insurance if insured with Geico, 20% more with Progressive and 15% more if they’re insured with Sentry.

The bill is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee.

If passed this legislative session, Delaware would become the 7th state to eliminate the potential for gender-based pricing disparities.

The other states where's it's already illegal to charge women more for car insurance are: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.