UD hoop team punches its ticket to the NCAA Tournament

The University of Delaware men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA’s Big Dance.

The Blue Hens held off North Carolina-Wilmington 59-55 Tuesday night to win the Colonial Athletic Association title and earn a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

CAA tournament MVP Jyare Davis led four Hens in double figures with 18 points. Andrew Carr added 17 points and 12 rebounds in the CAA final.

Delaware earns its sixth ever NCAA tourney berth and first since 2014. The Blue Hens do it as the first ever 5th seed to win the CAA tournament and by notching their first over win over UNCW in a CAA tournament game.

The Hens have a few days to savor their league championship.

They’ll learn who and where they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament when the 68-team field and brackets are unveiled.