BVSPCA to offer free pet vaccinations this weekend

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is helping families care for their pets with a free pet wellness event this weekend.

The event is Saturday, March 12th from 10am to 2pm at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.

Pet owners can get cats or dogs their rabies and distemper vaccines at no cost, as well as pick up free pet food.

BVSPCA’s Chief Marketing Officer Linda Torelli says that there’s no paperwork or registration required, and people don’t have to provide their reason for attending.

“From our point of view, we never want to see a family making difficult choices about their pets simply for financial reasons,” Torelli explained. “We want to be there to help make a bridge and to help take care of their pets.”

Torelli says BVSPCA also realizes the pandemic has made scheduling vet visits more difficult and events like this can help. The group hopes to administer 500 vaccinations Saturday.

She also adds that getting pets started on their vaccinations at the right time is important for pet-owners to remember.

“We recommend folks start getting their pets vaccinated at 6 weeks of age. So if folks have young puppies or kittens you can start at 6 weeks and then you’ll need a series of boosters, which we can help with at our clinic,” she said. “We also sometimes get the question about when it's time to get a rabies vaccine. Pets should start getting a rabies vaccine at 3 months.”

The clinic will be held rain or shine. It is a drive-thru event, and the BVSPCA asks for cats to stay in carriers, and dogs on leashes unless instructed otherwise.

More information on this event is available at BVSPCA website.