Towns of Millville & Selbyville elect new council candidates

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST
Two Sussex County towns held elections Saturday.

Three candidates were vying for two open seats on Millville’s Town Council.

Mayor Ron Belinko was reelected with 339 votes while former Councilman Peter Michel won the other seat - garnering 202 votes.

The other candidate - Paul Stark - received 45 votes.

Three candidates also sought to fill two open council seats in Selbyville.

Carol Cary and Richard Duncan Sr. won those seats with 146 votes, and 123 votes respectively. Jay Murray came in third with 92 votes.

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
