Freel wins 4th House District special election

Former Wilmington City Council person Bud Freel is the new State Rep. in the 4th House District.

The Democrat defeated Republican Ted Kittila easily earning about 68% of the vote. Unofficial results show Freel received 2,210 votes to 1,015 for Kittila.

Freel will now fill seat held by State Rep. Gerald Brady, who resigned in late February citing health reasons.

Freel has said he will only hold the seat for the remainder of this legislative session. The 4th district is moving to Sussex County following this session after redistricting. The current district will largely be absorbed by the district currently represented by State Rep. Krista Griffith.

Turnout for the election was low – with about 17% of eligible voters casting a ballot despite this election being the first in Delaware to offer early voting. Only 215 people voted early.