Delaware Headlines

State Sen. Bruce Ennis announces retirement

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST
ennis_pic.jpg

Another lawmaker is retiring from the General Assembly.

State Sen. Bruce Ennis, announced Thursday he will step down at the end of his term in November to spend more time with his family.

Ennis has represented the Smyrna area for four decades.

He was first elected to the Delaware House of Representatives in 1982, succeeding the late Robert Riddagh, a former Speaker of the House. Ennis won re-election to that seat 12 times.

He then moved to the state Senate after winning a 2007 special election to succeed the late James Vaughn, Sr .and was re-elected four times.

Ennis joins State Sen. Ernie Lopez and State Representatives David Bentz and John Kowalko in announcing they will retire at the end of this year.

State Rep. Gerald Brady also resigned last month. He’ll be replaced by the winner of a special election in the 4th District in Wilmington Saturday.

