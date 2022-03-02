Former Dover police officer pleads guilty to DUI, official misconduct

A former Dover police officer pleads guilty to DUI and official misconduct charges following an incident last November near Shutte Park.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Tuesday the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trustreached a pre-indictment plea agreement with Steven Vieira, who experienced an opioid overdose in his patrol car and later tested positive for fentanyl and marijuana.

Dover Police Department officers found Vieira unconscious in his patrol car and showing signs of overdose last November after police dispatch unsuccessfully tried to reach him.

Responding officers administered Narcan to Vieira and took him to Bayhealth Hospital.

Dover Police initially thought Vieira experienced accidental fentanyl exposure, but a search of his vehicle turned up an eyeglass case containing oxycodone hydrochloride, a prescription opioid and other drug paraphernalia.

A blood test at the hospital revealed fentanyl and cannabinoid in Vieira’s system.

As part of his plea agreement, Vieira was given a 12-month prison sentence - suspended to 12 months probation, with his probation dischargeable following drug counseling. He has also resigned from the Dover Police Department.