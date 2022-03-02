City of Rehoboth to return to in-person meetings

The City of Rehoboth Beach plans to resume in-person public meetings later this month.

All city commissions, boards, committees and task force members will meet in person starting Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and meetings will be open to in-person attendance by residents and other stakeholders as well.

Rehoboth’s city manager Sharon Lynn says she is comfortable returning to in-person meetings due to the downturn in COVID cases statewide and the rising percentage of people getting vaccinated.

Lynn notes that the City’s public meetings will continue to be live streamed on the city’s website for those uncomfortable attending in-person.

She also announced that beginning Monday, March 14, only employees and members of the public who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask when inside city buildings or vehicles.

