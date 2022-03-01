Delaware State Parks fee season starts today through Nov. 30

Visits to Delaware State Parks require an entrance fee starting Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

DNREC says entrance fee season is now in effect through November 30, 2022.

Fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. Out-of-state vehicles pay $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks.

DNREC says visitors can pay with a credit card or put cash in a self-registration envelope provided at park entrances.

$35 annual passes also remain available for state residents.

People 62 and older can get one at a discounted rate of $18. A $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65 and older.

People receiving public assistance and active duty military or veterans also get reduced rates. And active duty military personnel with an out-of-state license plate are eligible for annual passes at in-state rates.

Passes are available for purchase here.