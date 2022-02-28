The Point at Cape Henlopen will close Tuesday for beachnesting Season

The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean and bay beach will close to visitors starting Tuesday.

DNREC has closed The Point annually since 1993 for most of the spring and summer to help protect threatened and endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds.

Red knots, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and other species use The Point to lay their eggs in the spring and summer.

DNREC says The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen to the public Sept. 1, 2022

The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1, 2022 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.