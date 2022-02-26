Blood Bank & Food Bank collaborate for Save1, Feed 1 Campaign

The Blood Bank of Delmarva is teaming up with the Food Bank of Delaware on a new campaign to benefit both organizations.

The Save 1, Feed 1 Campaign will run for the entire month of March, helping the Blood Bank address low blood supplies and the Food Bank continue assisting the more than 114,000 food insecure Delawareans.

“Everyone who presents to donate blood - on their behalf - we will send a $1 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware," said Blood Bank spokesman Tony Prado. "We thought that a financial contribution to the Food Bank of Delaware would be a powerful way to perpetuate the mission; we’re in the business of saving lives.”

Food Bank of Delaware spokeswoman Kim Turner says the timing of this collaboration makes sense.

“The Food Bank of Delaware and the Blood Bank of Delmarva have had a tough two years almost for both organizations; for the Food Bank with increased demand for services as a result of the pandemic and the low blood supply at the Blood Bank,” said Turner.

Prado agrees it's a great collaboration.

“I’d like to say that the Food Bank of Delaware kind of precedes us - in that - you can’t have good healthy blood donors unless you’ve got well-fed, healthy people. And so they’ve got that covered. And we’re just thrilled and ecstatic to be working with the Food Bank for the entire month of March.”

Appointments to donate blood through this campaign can be made at the Blood Back's website.

