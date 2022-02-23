Take Care Delaware initiative to launch statewide in 2022

The Delaware Children’s Department (DSCYF) plans to launch the trauma-informed initiative Take Care Delaware statewide this year.

Take Care Delaware helps connect school officials, mental health professionals and law enforcement to aid children experiencing trauma.

It began in 2019 with a soft launch in the Smyrna School District, but was put on hold when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Pat Chapman is the community coordinator and Take Care Delaware lead with the Delaware Kids Department.

She says it is now ramping up again, “Right now in New Castle County, we have Appoquinimink, Christina, Colonial and New Castle County Vo-Tech who have been implementing the program. Red Cay and Brandywine School Districts are (currently) in the process of training staff.”

Chapman adds that the Kids Department is scheduling meetings with five districts in Sussex County and six in Kent County about the program and completing the necessary trauma-awareness training.

When it launches in the districts, Take Care Delaware starts a simple connection where law enforcement provides a district’s program coordinator with a “heads up” when a child is identified at the scene of a traumatic event.

“What actually happens with Take Care Delaware, (when) law enforcement arrive at a scene that could be traumatic for a child, at that point they generate a notice that is sent to the (childs’) school that only contains the child’s name - and no details are given,” said Chapman.

She says the notice from police helps to prepare a child’s school to support them when they arrive.

Chapman notes the goal is to observe a child’s behavior and, if necessary, have teachers and other school staff provide appropriate interventions.

60% of American children have been exposed to violent crime and abuse and an estimated 40% are direct victims of two or more acts of violence.

Chapman says that’s what motivated the Kids Department to bring this program to Delaware.