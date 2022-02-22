Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day & My Chemical Romance set to headline 2022 Firefly Music Festival

The lineup for the 10th anniversary of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover is out.

Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa top the list of performers for this year’s event.

Firefly is scheduled for Dover’s Woodlands Sept. 22nd through 25th.

Halsey will headline the Thursday line-up Sept. 22nd, followed by My Chemical Romance on Friday and Green Day on Saturday. Dua Lipa headlines the festival’s final day Sunday, Sept 25th.

Festival organizers say there are limited quantities of tickets available per price tier. Presale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

In 2021 Firefly moved to September from its previous home each June due to the pandemic. Organizers decided to stay in the fall this year.

Last year's festival drew 50,000 spectators, according to officials.