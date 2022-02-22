Former Dover Motorsports chairman dies

One of the men responsible for bringing NASCAR to Kent County over 50 years ago has died.

Henry B. Tippie

Henry Tippie died Sunday. He was 95-years-old.

Tippie served as chairman of the board for the former Dover Motorsports Inc. and Dover Downs Gaming and Entertainment Inc. He joined the Dover Motorsports Board in 1996 when it was first publicly offered on the New York Stock Exchange.

He served a total of 25 years on the board before stepping down last December when Dover Motorsports was acquired by Speedway Motorsports.

Former Dover Motorsports president and CEO Denis McGlynn said in a statement the organization wouldn’t have been what it was without Henry Tippie.

“His leadership and guidance over the last several decades made the company a cornerstone of the entertainment and recreational offerings in the mid-Atlantic region,” McGlynn said.

