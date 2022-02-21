Freeman Arts Pavilion announces first round of concerts for 2022

The Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville has unveiled some of the concerts it will host this year.

The venue is announcing its 2022 schedule in spurts this year, adapting to changes in the touring industry and how it handles scheduling.

The venue will feature its usual mix of genres.

Country music star Cole Swindell takes the stage June 18, 2022.

R&B legend Patti LaBelle performs June 22, 2022 and Jazz great Wynton Marsalis on June 25, 2022.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bonnie Raitt and Elvis Costello will also visit - Raitt on June 24, 2022 and Costello on August 19, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

The venue expects to make future concert announcements on Friday and open ticket sales the following Thursday.

You can see the entire schedule here.