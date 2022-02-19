Georgetown Speedway gets new owners; upgrades planned

A local investment group recently purchased the Georgetown Speedway in Sussex County.

The sale of the half-mile dirt track complex was completed at the end of 2021.

BD Motorsports Media promoter Brett Deyo partnered with Millsboro homebuilder James Parker and developer Ken Adams to buy the track for $1.5 million.

“Over the last year, we’ve been able to put together a group to purchase the facility outright, which will allow us to kind of move it into the future with improvements and upgrades," Deyo said. "And it also solidifies the future of auto racing in Georgetown.”

Deyo says over the years, the track hosted NASCAR-sanctioned events and has been a community asset.

“Just our Melvin Joseph race coming up in March - we’ll have eight to nine states represented just from the competitors," said Deyo. "Local restaurants like J.D. Shuckers and Stickley Tavern (will be filled), (as will) local hotels and (lots of people buying gas at local) gas stations. We’re looking at probably 200-250 competitors alone - that’s just drivers at our March race.”

Deyo has managed the speedway since 2016. He and the new owners plan several upgrades, such as adding fencing, LED lights and changing the current wooden grandstands to aluminum seats.

The track plans to host the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Weekend March 10t through 12, 2022. And Deyo says the Monster Trucks will race in April and the Zerbini Family Circus is booked in May.

