© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Lewes Swing Bridge now set at its new home

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published February 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
Lewes Swing Bridge at New Location.jpg
The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association
/
Lewes Swing Bridge being moved onto its new location at the end of American Legion Road

The 106-year-old Lewes Swing Bridge is finally moved to its new location about a quarter mile up the road.

After months of delays due to the bridge being 32-tons heavier than anticipated, a 900-ton crane lifted the bridge onto a tractor trailer Tuesday.

The 102-ton structure then made the trip from the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal to its new display site at the end of American Legion Road.

DelDOT officials say the swing bridge was placed on its new foundation Wednesday morning - one day ahead of schedule.

There is still some work to be done reassembling parts of the bridge removed prior to moving it - such as the decking, ties and rails, the access ladder and the rod used to turn the bridge.

Eventually a fence will enclose the bridge and the new interpretative signage, benches and landscaping provided by the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association (LJRBA) will be put in place.

The swing bridge had been in place on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal since 1919.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele