Lewes Swing Bridge now set at its new home

The 106-year-old Lewes Swing Bridge is finally moved to its new location about a quarter mile up the road.

After months of delays due to the bridge being 32-tons heavier than anticipated, a 900-ton crane lifted the bridge onto a tractor trailer Tuesday.

The 102-ton structure then made the trip from the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal to its new display site at the end of American Legion Road.

DelDOT officials say the swing bridge was placed on its new foundation Wednesday morning - one day ahead of schedule.

There is still some work to be done reassembling parts of the bridge removed prior to moving it - such as the decking, ties and rails, the access ladder and the rod used to turn the bridge.

Eventually a fence will enclose the bridge and the new interpretative signage, benches and landscaping provided by the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association (LJRBA) will be put in place.

The swing bridge had been in place on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal since 1919.