Ladybug Music Festival returning to Wilmington & Milford

The Ladybug Music Festival is making a comeback this year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of 2020, Ladybug organizer Gable Music Ventures decided to move its all-female concerts in Wilmington and Milford online.

Then the pandemic forced both events to be canceled in 2021.

Gable Music Ventures CEO Gayle Dillman

says the organization took a big hit when these events were scrapped.

“Our revenue was probably cut by about 75%," said Dillman. "So if it wasn’t for payroll protection and some Delaware grants and aid and things like that, I don't know that we could have survived it. But we have. So COVID continues to impact us. We have to put protocols in place and make sure that we’re staying on top of whatever is happening in the world right now.”

Dillaman says she excited to bring both festivals back in person starting on May 20, 2022 in Wilmington.

“ It’s going to be held on the lower Market Street block between 2nd and 4th Streets (in Wilmington)," Dillman said. "And it’s going to be at 5 o’clock in the evening - it’s a Friday evening. And we’re excited to bring…just all kinds of new music back to Market Street and kick off the summer in this spectacular way.”

Dillman adds that the Milford Ladybug Music Festival will follow on July 30, 2022.

They are taking artists' submissions to join the line-up at either show until the end of this month.

The Wilmington line-up will be announced during the first week of May and the Milford line-up in June.