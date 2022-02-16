Attorney General files dozens of felony charges for gun crimes

Authorities are cracking down on illegal guns as they look to curb gun violence in Delaware.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced she’s bringing 87 felony charges against five people in Sussex County accused of making straw firearms purchases.

The defendants allegedly bought dozens of guns from federally-licensed dealers and provided them to others. Jennings says one of the weapons was recovered at the scene of a Dover murder. Another was used in a New Castle County suicide. Many of the guns remain unaccounted for.

"And each of those guns is a threat to our community and to communities throughout our region. This is a close up and tragic look at the damage straw purchases do to people in our state," Jennings said.

The individuals charged are Keyon Eley, Karen Morris, Shane Willey, Malik Jarvis and Paige Morris.

Jennings says the indictments are the result of lengthy, collaborative investigations that involved federal agents, state police and local law enforcement.

In 2018, Gov. John Carney signed into law tougher penalties for straw purchases. Those convicted face up to five years in prison for a first offense.