Delaware Headlines

Chemours' Opteon XP40 refrigerant used in three venues at Beijing Winter Games

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published February 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST
Chemours' Opteon being used in the Ice Cube.jpg
Jason Dou
/
Chemours' Opteon being used in the Ice Cube in Beijing

This is the final week of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

And a Delaware-based company has been center ice - literally.

Wilmington-based Chemours’ Opteon XP-40 refrigerant is being used at the Winter Games.

Alisha Bellezza, president of Thermal and Specialized Solutions at Chemours ], says the company’s relationship with the National Hockey League (NHL) led to the Olympic opportunity.

“Our refrigerant is being used at three venues in the games this year," Bellezza. In the Ice Cube - that’s the Beijing National Aquatic Center. The Beijing National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre.”

Bellezza notes when viewers see curling or hockey, they’re also seeing Chemours’ product that improves on older technology when it comes to safety and promoting sustainability.

Bellezza says Opteon XP-40 reduces emissions by about 65% compared to previous refrigerants.

It also has no ozone depletion impact on the atmosphere.

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
