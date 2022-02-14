Chemours' Opteon XP40 refrigerant used in three venues at Beijing Winter Games

This is the final week of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

And a Delaware-based company has been center ice - literally.

Wilmington-based Chemours’ Opteon XP-40 refrigerant is being used at the Winter Games.

Alisha Bellezza, president of Thermal and Specialized Solutions at Chemours ], says the company’s relationship with the National Hockey League (NHL) led to the Olympic opportunity.

“Our refrigerant is being used at three venues in the games this year," Bellezza. In the Ice Cube - that’s the Beijing National Aquatic Center. The Beijing National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre.”

Bellezza notes when viewers see curling or hockey, they’re also seeing Chemours’ product that improves on older technology when it comes to safety and promoting sustainability.

Bellezza says Opteon XP-40 reduces emissions by about 65% compared to previous refrigerants.

It also has no ozone depletion impact on the atmosphere.