Delaware churches participating in 'Night to Shine' event for children with special needs

Three Delaware churches are participating in the Tim Tebow Foundation’s “Night to Shine” event for children with special needs.

The 2022 “Night to Shine” is a one-night experience Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022.

Dover’s Maranatha Life Changing Church, Ocean View Church of Christ and Newark’s Journey Church are hosting events.

Ennio Emmanuel is the event director in Dover.

“This event is like a prom-like event," Emmanuel said. "A prom with music, lights and action and a lot of fun things for people with special needs - either someone who may be autistic or someone who may have other special needs. And it gives them the opportunity to have a prom experience that they may not have been able to have in their life before.”

Emmanuel says the on-going COVID pandemic means “Night to Shine” 2022 will be a shine-thru parade and virtual celebration.

The Dover event is offering a drive-thru or walk-thru tunnel at the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware on College Park Drive with lights, dancers, singers and giveaways.

Emmanuel says his work with Autism Delaware and Kaleidoscope Family Solutions through Code Purple Kent County last year prompted him to get involved with “Night to Shine.”

Families can then return home and watch a worldwide “Night to Shine” video with Tim Tebow.